Pulse Style Outfit of the day

  Published:

Outfit of the day is a burst of colour and a take on the ever chic print trend and in a super feminine and sensual style.

Style inspiration is taken off Titilola Sogunro, the mum, blogger and social media influencer chose a colourful Ankara dress with bishop sleeve details playing up the otherwise simple style.

ALSO READ: The Muse Factory's S/S 17 Collection heralds her finally coming into her own

Titilola Sogunro play

Titilola Sogunro

(Titis Passion)

 

The bold striped look comes with a detachable belt that gives some sort of definition to the waist line giving her an effortless cinch around the waist.

She paired the look with wine heels accessorizing with print earrings wearing soft glowing makeup look with matte plum lips with hair in an untamed bun updo. She does bold print look confident and stylish, no?

ALSO READ: Why Nigerian designers should have a diffusion line

Titilola Sogunro play

Titilola Sogunro

(Titis Passion)

 

What do you think of her style? For more of her looks as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @titispassion

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

