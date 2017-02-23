Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a chic definition in a high waisted bottom paired with trendy aux wrap detailed top.

Style inspiration is taken off Shewa Jay, the fashion lover and blogger chose a high waisted striped white and red pants with flared bottom details under faux wrap black long sleeve top paired with nude sandals.

Shewa Jay play

Shewa Jay

(Shewa Jay)

 

She chose a subtle gold hue choker as accessories with the look wearing hair in centrepart and soft natural makeup look to finish off the bold look. She does bold stripes chic, no?

Shewa Jay play

Shewa Jay

(Shewa Jay)

 

What do you think of her style as OOTD? For more of her looks as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @shewa_jay

