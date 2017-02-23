Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...
Style inspiration is taken off Shewa Jay, the fashion lover and blogger chose a high waisted striped white and red pants with flared bottom details under faux wrap black long sleeve top paired with nude sandals.
She chose a subtle gold hue choker as accessories with the look wearing hair in centrepart and soft natural makeup look to finish off the bold look. She does bold stripes chic, no?
What do you think of her style as OOTD?