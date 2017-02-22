Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is flattering, functional, timeless and comes with an alluring silhouette.

Style inspiration is taken off Ezinne Chinkata's style. The celebrity stylist, fashion influencer and blogger chose a jumpsuit from Eric & Anna. The simple but chic piece comes with high neck and short sleeve details nesting few inches away from the ground.

She accessorized the sensual look with slight back cowl details with wristwatch and a pair of heels leaving the effortless cut and hue of the look as the focal point.

She does jumpsuit all sorts of perfect, no? What do you think of her look as outfit inspiration? For more of her styles, follow her on Instagram @zinkata1