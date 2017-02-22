Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Omawumi Singer dishes on style as a mother, covers Guardian Life in solid prints
Lookbook Review Femytoys' Wet 17 Charcoal Collection is an ode to fine blend
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
London Fashion Week 2017 Mary Katrantzou gets inspired by Disney for R-T-W Autumn Collection
Akin Faminu Men's style enthusiast takes on slimfit denim, velvet & tassel loafers for men
Omotayo Singer does Afrocentric pieces in new shoot
Orange Culture Nigerian menswear brand debuts A/W'17 at London Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week Marc Jacobs rewrites runway rules with hip hop finale
Lookbook Femytoys releases Wet 17 Collection; 'Charcoal'

Outfit of the day is flattering, functional, timeless and comes with an alluring silhouette.

Style inspiration is taken off Ezinne Chinkata's style. The celebrity stylist, fashion influencer and blogger chose a jumpsuit from Eric & Anna. The simple but chic piece comes with high neck and short sleeve details nesting few inches away from the ground.

ALSO READ: Femytoys' Wet 17 Charcoal Collection is an ode to fine blend

Ezinne Chinkata play

Ezinne Chinkata

(Zinkata)

 

She accessorized the sensual look with slight back cowl details with wristwatch and a pair of heels leaving the effortless cut and hue of the look as the focal point.

ALSO READ: Would you own Beyonce's N11.3m, daughter's N1m Gucci look if you could?

Ezinne Chinkata play

Ezinne Chinkata

(Zinkata)

 

She does jumpsuit all sorts of perfect, no? What do you think of her look as outfit inspiration? For more of her styles, follow her on Instagram @zinkata1

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mercy Johnson Nollywood actress, hubby cover Media Room Hub Magazinebullet
2 Omawumi Singer dishes on style as a mother, covers Guardian Life in...bullet
3 Beyonce Would you own pop icon's N11.3m, daughter's N1m Gucci look...bullet

Fashion

Omotayo
Omotayo Singer does Afrocentric pieces in new shoot
Models present creations by British designer Molly Goddard during London Fashion Week
London Fashion Week Politics, parties as event wraps up
Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio says she is proud to be a role model for the LGBT community
Milan Fashion Week Brazil transgender model Sampaio 'fighting for better world'
Mary Katrantzou R-T-W Autumn 2017 Collection
London Fashion Week 2017 Mary Katrantzou gets inspired by Disney for R-T-W Autumn Collection