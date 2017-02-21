Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a chic take on the versatile Ankara prints, its playful, fun, flirty and vibrant!

Style inspiration is taken off Bolanle Olukanni. The red carpet host and media darling chose an off shoulder bubble sleeve detailed look form fitting two-piece that gives a cinched and smart definition in the waist area.

ALSO READ: Femytoys' Wet 17 Charcoal Collection is an ode to fine blend

The bottom of the print detailed look nest a little below her knee filling her body shape just perfect and flattering.

The pretty TV girl wore the look with strappy gold sandals and dainty earrings complete with soft makeup look and light dusty pink lips leaving the solid vibrant prints on the look to make all the statement.

ALSO READ: Orange Culture debuts A/W'17 at London Fashion Week