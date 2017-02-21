Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Outfit of the day is a chic take on the versatile Ankara prints, its playful, fun, flirty and vibrant!

Style inspiration is taken off Bolanle Olukanni. The red carpet host and media darling chose an off shoulder bubble sleeve detailed look  form fitting two-piece that gives a cinched and smart definition in the waist area.

ALSO READ: Femytoys' Wet 17 Charcoal Collection is an ode to fine blend

Bolinto play

Bolanle Olukanni

(Instagram/Bolinto)

 

The bottom of the print detailed look nest a little below her knee filling her body shape just perfect and flattering.

The pretty TV girl wore the look with strappy gold sandals  and dainty earrings complete with soft makeup look and light dusty pink lips leaving the solid vibrant prints on the look to make all the statement.

ALSO READ: Orange Culture debuts A/W'17 at London Fashion Week

Bolinto play

Bolanle Olukanni

(Instagram/Bolinto)

 

She does Ankara just perfect, no? What do you think of her look as OOTD inspiration? For more of her styles, follow on Instagram @bolinto

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

