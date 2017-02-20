Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is chic in pastel with details as the versatile wrap and trio tier on a top.

Style inspiration is taken off Hannifa Abubakar. The style influencer, blogger and designer chose a bardot pastel wrap top with bubble tier sleeve details showing off her clavicle sultry.

She sports the look over high waisted black pants going sans accessories leaving the statement sleeves as the style focal point.

She had her hair down in a centrepart wearing pastel smokey eyes and lips for a soft, sensual and tidy effect. She does pink so nice, no?

For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @haniiifa