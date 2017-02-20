Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

  Published:

Outfit of the day is chic in pastel with details as the versatile wrap and trio tier on a top.

Style inspiration is taken off Hannifa Abubakar. The style influencer, blogger and designer chose a bardot pastel wrap top with bubble tier sleeve details showing off her clavicle sultry.

Haniiiifa play

Haniiiifa Abubakar sports a bardot top with bubble sleeves

(Haniiiifa)

 

She sports the look over high waisted black pants going sans accessories leaving the statement sleeves as the style focal point.

She had her hair down in a centrepart wearing pastel smokey eyes and lips for a soft, sensual and tidy effect. She does pink so nice, no?

Haniiiifa play

Haniiiifa does pastel chic

(Haniiiifa)

 

For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @haniiifa

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

