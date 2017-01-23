Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a chic way to start the week all covered up and fab with a burst of vibrant colour.

Style inspiration is taken off Jennifer Oseh, the model and style influencer does a fierce in a top to toe green outfit.

The low cut wearing social media sensation chose a solid long sleeve blouse with accordion pleat details on the neck and arms over matching floor length 'skousers' that comes nip tuck in the waist to give a flattering illusion.

ALSO READ: 5 things Nigerian designers are getting wrong in their presentation [Pt. 1]

She wore the already bold look with her signature haircut in blonde, soft glowing makeup look and fierce matte red lips and gold stud earrings. She does the look just fab, no? What do you think of her look as OOTD inspiration?

For more of her unique styles, follow her on Instagram @theladyvhodka