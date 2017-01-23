Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

Jennifer Oseh play

Jennifer Oseh

(Instagram)

Outfit of the day is a chic way to start the week all covered up and fab with a burst of vibrant colour.

Style inspiration is taken off Jennifer Oseh, the model and style influencer does a fierce in a top to toe green outfit.

Jennifer Oseh play

Jennifer Oseh does green skousers

(Instagram)

 

The low cut wearing social media sensation chose a  solid long sleeve blouse with accordion pleat details on the neck and arms over matching floor length 'skousers' that comes nip tuck in the waist to give a flattering illusion.

She wore the already bold look with her signature haircut in blonde, soft glowing makeup look and fierce matte red lips and gold stud earrings. She does the look just fab, no? What do you think of her look as OOTD inspiration?

Jennifer Oseh play

Jennifer Oseh

(Instagram)

 

For more of her unique styles, follow her on Instagram @theladyvhodka

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju

