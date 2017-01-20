Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day inspiration is sporty perfect to end the week in style.

Style inspiration is taken off Jessica Virgin of Vintage Virgin. The blogger and mum of two takes on a unique jersey look that works fab for informal work (think sports day at work).

ALSO READ: 8 fashion brands to look forward to in 2017 (womenswear)

The stylish lady does the jersey look in black and white witha unique striped patch at the back. She chose the oversize tee over white form fitting denim paired with orange ankle strap sandals. She holds the look chic with a monochrome grab purse.

She wore her hair in a blunt bob topped with a hat, soft red lips and reflexive eyewear. She does sporty chic so well, no?

ALSO READ: Sophie Zinga does flirty feminine with 'Hibiscus' Collection

What do you think of her look as OOTD inspiration? For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @realvintagevirgin