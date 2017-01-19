Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day inspiration is chic, versatile and functional work wear style that can easily work for day and night.

Style inspiration is taken off Stella Uzo, who takes on layering in the chicest way ever. She did a work look sporting a white shirt with tier details over grey cigarette pants topped with navy blue waterfall jacket.

She paired the easy but really cool look with trendy mirror patchwork embellished heels. She wore her slick hair in a centrepart choosing to play up her face with blue smokey eye look aired with matte red lips looking all shades ready for work and then play,no? What do you think?

