Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

Stella Uzo play

Stella Uzo does waterfall jacket over white shirt ad grey cigar pants

(Jadore Fashion)

Outfit of the day inspiration is chic, versatile and functional work wear style that can easily work for day and night.

Style inspiration is taken off Stella Uzo, who takes on layering in the chicest way ever. She did a work look sporting a white shirt with tier details over grey cigarette pants topped with navy blue waterfall jacket.

Stella Uzo play

Stella Uzo of Jadore Fashion does work wear chic

(Jadore Fashion)

 

ALSO READ: 8 fashion brands to look forward to in 2017 (womenswear)

She paired the easy but really cool look with trendy mirror patchwork embellished heels. She wore her slick hair in a centrepart choosing to play up her face with blue smokey eye look aired with matte red lips looking all shades ready for work and then play,no? What do you think?

Stella Uzo play

Stella Uzo does waterfall jacket over white shirt ad grey cigar pants

(Jadore Fashion)

 

For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @jadorefashion.

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

