Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a chic take on metallic pleats and cape done slightly dramatic but functional.

Style inspiration is taken off Seyi Famuyiwa's look. The style enthusiast chose a bubbly white cape top over densely fitting gold pleated pants that hits the floor perfect.

She styles the look with a pair of heels, gold cuff, neckpiece,earrings and fringe grab purse. She chose soft glowing makeup look with soft burgundy smokey eye and lips for a subtle but fierce and sensual statement leaving her hair in a slick centre part tucked neatly behind her hair.

She sure knows how to rock a cape top chic, no? What do you think of her look as OOTD inspiration? For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @Infashionitrust