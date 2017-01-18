Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Seyi Famuyiwa play

Seyi Famuyiwa does the metallic pleats trend fab with pants

(In Fashion I Trust)

Outfit of the day is a chic take on metallic pleats and cape done slightly dramatic but functional.

Style inspiration is taken off Seyi Famuyiwa's look. The style enthusiast chose a bubbly white cape top over densely fitting gold pleated pants that hits the floor perfect.

Seyi Famuyiwa play

Seyi Famuyiwa chose metallic pleated pants with a cape top

(In Fashion I Trust)

 

She styles the look with a pair of heels, gold cuff, neckpiece,earrings and fringe grab purse. She chose soft glowing makeup look with soft burgundy smokey eye and lips for a subtle but fierce and sensual statement leaving her hair in a slick centre part tucked neatly behind her hair.

Seyi Famuyiwa play

Seyi Famuyiwa does the metallic pleats trend fab with pants

(In Fashion I Trust)

 

She sure knows how to rock a cape top chic, no? What do you think of her look as OOTD inspiration? For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @Infashionitrust

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

