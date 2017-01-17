Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a fierce take on all black and a stunning silhouette for the confident lady.

Style inspiration is taken off Tosin Alexandriah Sho-Silva's look. The blogger and creative designer of AS Eyewear chose a sultry lacy top with light flare arm detail in black tucked into a high waist figure hugging denim.

she paired the bold black look with strappy black sandal and sheer perforated sling bag wearing embellished eyewear from her brand. She had her long hair tamed in a gentle side sweep with light glowing makeup look complete with plum/purple ombre lips.

She does slimming black effortlessly confident and sexy, no? What do you think of her style as OOTD inspiration for play, date and for work; just throw on tailored jacket.

For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @tostos_.