Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tosin Alexandriah Sho-Silva play

Tosin Alexandriah Sho-Silva does a fierce slimming look in black

(Style By Alexandriah)

BlackNBold Presents... Top 10 Most Outstanding Young Designers of The Year 2016
Lookbook Ejiro Amos Tafiri 'Stained Glass' Collection is everything BREATHTAKING
Pulse List 2016 Top 7 fashion brands of the year
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Adebayo Oke-Lawal Orange Culture's Creative Director wins at The Future Awards 2016
Pulse List 2016 Top 9 fashion stylists of the year
Lookbook Lola Rae fronts MAJU's old Hollywood styled 'Luxe Edit'
Lookbook Giifash taps Eric Arubayi, Thelma Opara for 'Walkaholic' 2017 Collection
Lookbook Introducing House Of CÀACUUN, see edgy 'being me' debut collection
Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a fierce take on all black and a stunning silhouette for the confident lady.

Style inspiration is taken off Tosin Alexandriah Sho-Silva's look. The blogger and creative designer of AS Eyewear chose a sultry lacy top with light flare arm detail in black tucked into a high waist figure hugging denim.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most Outstanding Young Designers of The Year 2016

Tosin Alexandriah Sho-Silva play

Tosin Alexandriah Sho-Silva takes on all black

(Style By Alexandriah)

 

she paired the bold black look with strappy black sandal and sheer perforated sling bag wearing embellished eyewear from her brand. She had her long hair tamed in a gentle side sweep with light glowing makeup look complete with plum/purple ombre lips.

Tosin Alexandriah Sho-Silva play

Tosin Alexandriah Sho-Silva does a fierce slimming look in black

(Style By Alexandriah)

ALSO READ: Top 7 fashion brands of the year

She does slimming black effortlessly confident and sexy, no? What do you think of her style as OOTD inspiration for play, date and for work; just throw on tailored jacket.

For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @tostos_.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lookbook YBNL's Viktoh fronts Veens Clothings 'Creative Man' 2017 Collectionbullet
2 Pulse Style Outfit of the daybullet
3 Lookbook MODA BY ODY takes on bold hues, chic silhouettes for 'IT...bullet

Fashion

Davidson Obennebo
Milan Fashion Week Men's 2017 Davidson Obennebo makes international runway debut; opens for Versace
 
Lookbook RuvaAfricWear taps Chuey Chu for Men's R-T-W Collection
Ankara Skirt Styles
Ankara Styles 12 short skirts styles to own
Emmy Collins London 'Londres' Collection
Lookbook Emmy Collins London makes a case for the well dressed gentleman with 'Londres' Collection