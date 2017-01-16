Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Mary Closet play

Mariola Dipende of The Mary Closet sports a chic shirt dress over sneakers

(The Mary Closet)

Lookbook Emmy Collins London makes a case for the well dressed gentleman with 'Londres' Collection
Pyjamas Would you rock the sleepwear trend?
Lookbook RuvaAfricWear taps Chuey Chu for Men's R-T-W Collection
Lookbook Gbenga Artsmith makes a show of Avant Garde Pieces for 'Black Magic' Collection
Lookbook Introducing Northern Belle, debuts 'Nuanced' Collection
Tinie Tempah Rapper turns designer, debuts menswear line; What We Wear
Turban Style Scarf Learn how to tie the headwrap super chic
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Ankara Styles 12 short skirts styles to own

Outfit of the day inspiration is simple, chic and effortless inspired by the androgynous trend.

Style inspiration is taken off Mariola Dipende; the Paris based Cameroonian blogger chose an easy functional look in the ever versatile shirt dress. She chose the shirt in white and blue stripped style worn over a pair of shorts.

ALSO READ: Would you rock the sleepwear trend?

The Mary Closet play

Mariola Dipende does the shirt dress trend chic

(The Mary Closet)

 

She cinched the look in the waist with statement girly belt for definition to her frame. she paired the look with sporty sneakers featuring white and blue hues. She accessorized with a sling bag and chain wristwatch with std earrings. She chose soft natural looking makeup and nude lips with her hair gently flattened.

ALSO READ: Amarelis' S/S 2017 Capsule collection 'Talia's Tale' is chic paradise

The Mary Closet play

Mariola Dipende of The Mary Closet sports a chic shirt dress over sneakers

(The Mary Closet)

 

The look is playful, chic and feminine all at the same time, no? For more of her outfit inspirations, follow her on Instagram @themarycloset

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lookbook RuvaAfricWear taps Chuey Chu for Men's R-T-W Collectionbullet
2 Ankara Styles 12 short skirts styles to ownbullet
3 Miss Nnewi Beauty Pageant 2016 All contestants get disqualified in a...bullet

Fashion

Emmy Collins London 'Londres' Collection
Lookbook Emmy Collins London makes a case for the well dressed gentleman with 'Londres' Collection
Vimbai Mutinhiri
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Gbenga Artsmith 'Black Magic' Collection
Lookbook Gbenga Artsmith makes a show of Avant Garde Pieces for 'Black Magic' Collection
Jadore Fashion
Pulse Style Outfit of the day