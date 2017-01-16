Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day inspiration is simple, chic and effortless inspired by the androgynous trend.

Style inspiration is taken off Mariola Dipende; the Paris based Cameroonian blogger chose an easy functional look in the ever versatile shirt dress. She chose the shirt in white and blue stripped style worn over a pair of shorts.

She cinched the look in the waist with statement girly belt for definition to her frame. she paired the look with sporty sneakers featuring white and blue hues. She accessorized with a sling bag and chain wristwatch with std earrings. She chose soft natural looking makeup and nude lips with her hair gently flattened.

The look is playful, chic and feminine all at the same time, no? For more of her outfit inspirations, follow her on Instagram @themarycloset