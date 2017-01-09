Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Akin Faminu play

Akin Faminu sports an Orange Culture tunic under tailored jacket

Outfit of the day is a unique and refreshing take on a tailored jacket with a quirky detail as 'Adire'.

Style inspiration is taken off Akin Faminu. The medical doctor and menswear style enthusiast cum influencer chose an asymmetric hem detailed 'Adire' tunic from Orange Culture paired with a tailored pant and navy blue jacket.

Faminu styled the jacket with a statement pin and pocket square making for interesting details on the look he paired with a velvet mixed tassel detailed shoes. His facial hair is tamed with his signature 'punk' style left minimal and neatly trimmed and combed.

He looks fun and interesting and definitely rocks a style to set off Monday in motion hassle free! No? For more of his dapper styles as inspiration, follow him on Instagram @akinfaminu

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

