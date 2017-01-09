Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a unique and refreshing take on a tailored jacket with a quirky detail as 'Adire'.

Style inspiration is taken off Akin Faminu. The medical doctor and menswear style enthusiast cum influencer chose an asymmetric hem detailed 'Adire' tunic from Orange Culture paired with a tailored pant and navy blue jacket.

Faminu styled the jacket with a statement pin and pocket square making for interesting details on the look he paired with a velvet mixed tassel detailed shoes. His facial hair is tamed with his signature 'punk' style left minimal and neatly trimmed and combed.

He looks fun and interesting and definitely rocks a style to set off Monday in motion hassle free! No? For more of his dapper styles as inspiration, follow him on Instagram @akinfaminu