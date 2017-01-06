Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a chic vibrant play with prints in a flirty style that works for day to night and vice versa.

Style inspiration is taken off Nini Efegbola's look to kick off the weekend in style. The fashion influencer sports a bardot 'A' line dress nesting just above her knees. She styles the simple but vibrant piece with metallic heels.

She lets her hair down in a centrepart wearing a soft glowing makeup look with a light smokey eye teamed with nude lips. She chose a chain wristwatch with the effortless look. She does the print look just perfect, no?

For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @iamnini1