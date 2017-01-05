Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

Lolu John Arokodare play

Lolu John Arokodare

(Instagram)

Outfit of the day is a vibrant burst of colour on a matching set done bold by a stylish male muse.

Style inspiration is taken off Lolu John Arokodares style and it's all sorts of showstopping. The fashion enthusiast and designer who has an eponymous line of footwear, clothing and accessories is all shades of good looking in the mustard number.

He chose a matching set featuring a tunic with round neck and stud details paired with monk shoes. He chose the look with a black hat choosing statement Gucci wristwatch and handchain as accessories.

He pulled off the vibrant look just perfect, no? For his styles as inspiration, follow him on Instagram @loluesq

