Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a chic vibrant take on faux wrap and the ever versatile and stylish culottes.

Style inspiration is taken off Zainab Balogun's look. The TV girl chose a red faux wrap blouse over stripped belted culottes pants. She sports the look with colour block 't-strap' heels for a dressy feel.

She wore her signature low cut paired wit barely there makeup look to reveal her flawless skin topped with nude lips. She chose a brown mini bag and dainty chain as simple accessories with the look. She does easy chic so well, no?

What do you say to her style as OOTD inspiration? For more of her looks as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @zainabbalogun