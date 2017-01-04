Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

  • Published:
Zainab Balogun play

Zainab Balogun

(Instagram)

Nigerian Designers 8 fashion brands to look forward to in 2017 (womenswear)
Lookbook FreshbyDotun unveils 2017 Collection 'Monotint'
BlackNBold Presents... Top 10 Most Outstanding Young Designers of The Year 2016
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Lookbook Micserah shows off modern trad styles with new collection
Lookbook Zinkata unveils 'Sartorial Festivities' edit with chic pieces
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a chic vibrant take on faux wrap and the ever versatile and stylish culottes.

Style inspiration is taken off Zainab Balogun's look. The TV girl chose a red faux wrap blouse over stripped belted culottes pants. She sports the look with colour block 't-strap' heels for a dressy feel.

Zainab Balogun play

Zainab Balogun

(Instagram)

 

She wore her signature low cut paired wit barely there makeup look to reveal her flawless skin topped with nude lips. She chose a brown mini bag and dainty chain as simple accessories with the look. She does easy chic so well, no?

Zainab Balogun play

Zainab Balogun

(Instagram)

 

What do you say to her style as OOTD inspiration? For more of her looks as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @zainabbalogun

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 BlackNBold Presents... Top 10 Most Outstanding Young Designers of The...bullet
2 Nigerian Designers 8 fashion brands to look forward to in 2017...bullet
3 Lookbook FreshbyDotun unveils 2017 Collection 'Monotint'bullet

Fashion

Cassandra Ikegbune
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Tewa Onasanya
Tewa Onasanya ELOY Awards founder heralds 2017 with why women should support each other
Folake Huntoon
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Jidenna and Uju Marshall for StyleMania
Jidenna Singer, Uju Marshall cover StyleMania's "About 2016" issue