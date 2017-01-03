Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a chic, versatile, vibrant yet laid back playful to take on the rest of the week in style.

Style inspiration is taken off Cassandra Ikegbune; medical doctor and blogger at Cassie Daves. The pretty lady sports a colourful floral top over short skater skirt matching a hue on her blouse.

She threw on a gold neckpiece on her look complete with strappy heels. She chose a soft beat complete with vampy lips with hair done in big cornrows making the look playful, flirty and chic all at the same time.

The simple look ticks all the right boxes, no? What do you say to hers as OOTD inspiration? For more of her styles, follow her on Instagram @cassiedaves