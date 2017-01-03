Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

Cassandra Ikegbune play

Cassandra Ikegbune

(Cassie Daves)

Outfit of the day is a chic,  versatile, vibrant yet laid back playful to take on the rest of the week in style.

Style inspiration is taken off Cassandra Ikegbune; medical doctor and blogger at Cassie Daves. The pretty lady sports a colourful floral top over short skater skirt matching a hue on her blouse.

She threw on a gold neckpiece on her look complete with strappy heels. She chose a soft beat complete with vampy lips with hair done in big cornrows making the look playful, flirty and chic all at the same time.

The simple look ticks all the right boxes, no? What do you say to hers as OOTD inspiration? For more of her styles, follow her on Instagram @cassiedaves

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

