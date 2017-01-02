Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day inspiration is grown up sexy meets elegant styled perfect for a time out on a free public Monday like today!

Kicking off 2017 in style is a fab look from Folake Huntoon of Style Pantry. The fashion influencer sports a one-shoulder statement pleated dress featuring a bandage-like bandeau bodice, with nip tuck waist detail.

ALSO READ: Pulse List- Top 10 Nigerian style influencers of the year

The dress with a flared bottom nests just above her ankle to reveal red sandals with bow details complete with red fiesty statement earrings. She sports her signature hair and natural looking makeup complete with red lips.

Her look wins for one last party before work resumes tomorrow, no? For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @stylepantry.