Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...
Kicking off 2017 in style is a fab look from Folake Huntoon of Style Pantry. The fashion influencer sports a one-shoulder statement pleated dress featuring a bandage-like bandeau bodice, with nip tuck waist detail.
ALSO READ: Pulse List- Top 10 Nigerian style influencers of the year
The dress with a flared bottom nests just above her ankle to reveal red sandals with bow details complete with red fiesty statement earrings. She sports her signature hair and natural looking makeup complete with red lips.
Her look wins for one last party before work resumes tomorrow, no? For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @stylepantry.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.