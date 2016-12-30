Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is floral, vibrant and all sorts of feminine chic that works for day and night when switched up.

Style inspiration is taken off Stella Uzor's look to take on the rest of 2016 in style. The style influencer, entrepreneur and blogger chose a colourful jacquard dress complete with nip tuck waist done pretty with an exaggerated bow.

The stylish lady chose glossy heels and clutch purse with gold accent as accessories leaving her in a centre part wearing soft makeup look and matte red lips to seal the look effortlessly glam.

What do you say to her look as OOTD inspiration? For more of her style as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @jadorefashion