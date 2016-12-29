Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Home > Fashion >

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

Outfit of the day is perfect for the Holiday/party season, it's a chic and vibrant take on the ever versatile print trend.

Style inspiration is taken off Ene Maya's look. The beauty queen, fashion designer/milliner shows off her svelte figure in a solid print jumpsuit with elastic waist band detail for a nip tuck fit.

Ene Maya play

Ene Maya

(Instagram)

 

She sports the look with red heels matching the stripped colours on the 'v' neck jumpsuit complete with a head of bouncy curls, oversized glasses and funky loop earrngs. She wore light natural looking makeup complete with nude lips.

Ene Maya play

Ene Maya

(Instagram)

 

She does the easy chic look just well, no? What do you say to her look as OOTD inspiration? For more of her styles, follow her on Instagram @enemaya.

