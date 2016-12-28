Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...
Style inspiration is taken off Ranti Onayemi- Blanchard's. The style influencer and enthusiast switches up LBD style for a black tuxedo jumpsuit. She sports the look featuring pockets,zipper and culottes style.
ALSO READ: Ejiro Amos Tafiri 'Stained Glass' Collection is everything BREATHTAKING
She paired the look with pompom detailed black heels complete with spiky clutch. Her hair was laid in her signature slick centrepart, face done in soft natural makeup and matte red lips, firing up the look effortlessly chic.
ALSO READ: Weizdhurm Franklyn's 'Gambu' collection makes grand flirty statement
For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @rantiinreview
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.