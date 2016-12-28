Home > Fashion >

Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

Outfit of the day is a unique take on the classic jumpsuit meets tuxedo style done in black.

Style inspiration is taken off Ranti Onayemi- Blanchard's. The style influencer and enthusiast switches up LBD style for a black tuxedo jumpsuit. She sports the look featuring pockets,zipper and culottes style.

Ranti Onayemi-Blanchard

Ranti Onayemi-Blanchard

(Ranti In Review)

 

She paired the look with pompom detailed black heels complete with spiky clutch. Her hair was laid in her signature slick centrepart, face done in soft natural makeup and matte red lips, firing up the look effortlessly chic.

Ranti Onayemi-Blanchard

Ranti Onayemi-Blanchard

(Ranti In Review)

 

For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @rantiinreview

