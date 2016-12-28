Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a unique take on the classic jumpsuit meets tuxedo style done in black.

Style inspiration is taken off Ranti Onayemi- Blanchard's. The style influencer and enthusiast switches up LBD style for a black tuxedo jumpsuit. She sports the look featuring pockets,zipper and culottes style.

She paired the look with pompom detailed black heels complete with spiky clutch. Her hair was laid in her signature slick centrepart, face done in soft natural makeup and matte red lips, firing up the look effortlessly chic.

For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @rantiinreview