Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day inspiration is an eternal chic take on maxi dress done stylish and super smart.

Style inspiration is taken off Seyi of In Fashion I Trust's look. The style enthusiast and blogger chose a maxi dress featuring a long slit paired with blush leather jacket with zipper details.

She sports the look with lace detailed ankle boots and sling bag with chain details. She wore soft glowing make up look and dramatic eyeliner to seal the look just fierce, working her hair in short tousled waves.

What do you think of her look as OOTD inspiration? For more of her style as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @infashionitrust