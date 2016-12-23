Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...
Style inspiration is taken off Hanifa Abubakar's look and it's the perfect one to make a Friday statement to kick off the weekend in style.
The fashion designer, blogger and entrepreneur chose a 'V' neck red top in a relaxed fit featuring wide sleeves pinned with a statement brooch. She paired the look with black flared pants, giving the relaxed fit an elegant feel to it.
She sports the look with tousled hair with centre part, glowing makeup look and vampy purple lips. What do you think of the fit as OOTD inspiration?
For more of her styles, follow her on Instagram @haniiiifa
