Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day inspiration is a stunning take on fluid and clean lines meets slouchy fit.

Style inspiration is taken off Hanifa Abubakar's look and it's the perfect one to make a Friday statement to kick off the weekend in style.

The fashion designer, blogger and entrepreneur chose a 'V' neck red top in a relaxed fit featuring wide sleeves pinned with a statement brooch. She paired the look with black flared pants, giving the relaxed fit an elegant feel to it.

ALSO READ: Wana Sambo teases Adesua Etomi as face of new Holiday Collection

She sports the look with tousled hair with centre part, glowing makeup look and vampy purple lips. What do you think of the fit as OOTD inspiration?

For more of her styles, follow her on Instagram @haniiiifa