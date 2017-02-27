Oscars 2017 Taraji P Henson makes a comeback on the red carpet

Actor Taraji P Henson gets her red carpet comeback at the 2017 Oscars after her Grammys faux pas

Taraji P Henson makes a daring statement on the Oscars 2017 red carpet.

The top actor who had a major faux pas at the 2017 Grammy Awards that landed her in the top worst dressed for night after donning an unflattering Marc Jacobs piece turned around to serve thigh high slit gorgeousness on a bardot Alberta Ferretti piece for the red carpet.

ALSO READ: Worst dressed celebrities on the Grammys 2017 red carpet

The actress chose a floor length bardot faux wrap velvet piece showing off ample cleavage complete with thigh high slit leaving her toned gams in full glare. She accessorized with sparkling statement neckpiece and strappy sandals.

ALSO READ: 1st look at bold celebrities' styles on the Oscars 2017 red carpet

The actress' hair was laid in a tousled bob that accentuated her facial features going with bronzed face makeup and light pink lips for the glamorous event.

