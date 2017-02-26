Giuliana Rancic opened the Oscars red carpet with a Grecian themed look from Georges Chakra.

The E!'s red carpet host who's shared first looks at her outfit for the glamorous event got people talking already.

She chose the look from Georges Chakra's 2017 Spring/Summer collection featuring a thigh high slit, subtle cutout bodice details complete with asymmetrical split neckline and jeweled accents around the shoulder and waist complete with a sweeping cape!

She sports the glam statement look with Christian Louboutin heels,sparkly clutch by Judith Leiber and delicate jewels taking her spot on the red carpet!