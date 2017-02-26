Oscars 2017 See Giuliana Rancic's stunning red carpet look that has gone viral

E!'s Giuliana Rancic's red carpet style statement is setting the Oscars 2017 as one with a super glamorous theme...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Giuliana Rancic play

Giuliana Rancic in Georges Chakra for Oscars 2017

(Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Grammys 2017 Check out how Beyonce rocked her baby bump in Roberto Cavalli
Grammys 2017 Best dressed celebrities on the red carpet
Grammys 2017 Adele, Giuliana Rancic, others rock bold looks on the red carpet
Grammys 2017 See crisp tuxedo styles on the red carpet (Men)
Grammys 2017 Worst dressed celebrities on the red carpet
Grammys 2017 On the red carpet: red, cutouts, pantsuits and... Trump?
Grammys 2017 See Nigerian singer Kah-Lo's look to the event
2017 Oscars 'La La Land' set to win big
Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Giuliana Rancic opened the Oscars red carpet with a Grecian themed look from Georges Chakra.

The E!'s red carpet host who's shared first looks at her outfit for the glamorous event got people talking already.

Giuliana Rancic play

Giuliana Rancic in Georges Chakra for Oscars 2017

(Steve Granitz/WireImage)

ALSO READ: Grammys 2017- Check out how Beyonce rocked her baby bump in Roberto Cavalli

She chose the look from Georges Chakra's 2017 Spring/Summer collection featuring a thigh high slit, subtle cutout bodice details complete with asymmetrical split neckline and jeweled accents around the shoulder and waist complete with a sweeping cape!

She sports the glam statement look with Christian Louboutin heels,sparkly clutch by Judith Leiber and delicate jewels taking her spot on the red carpet!

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Cocolce Big Brother Naija former housemate strips for Bold Magazinebullet
2 Toke Makinwa OAP/author sizzles in Virgos Lounge for 'On Becoming'...bullet
3 Ezinne Chinkata Celebrity stylist set to host style enthusiast to a...bullet

Fashion

Oscars 2017 red carpet
Oscars 2017 1st look at bold celebrities' styles on the red carpet
Fendi presents Fall 2017 R-T-W Collection
Milan Fashion Week See Fendi's Fall 2017 R-T-W presentation
Udoka Oyeka
Udoka Oyeka Nollywood actor releases new promo photos
18-yr-old Elizabeth Ayodele for Fendi
Elizabeth Ayodele 18-yr old Nigerian makes international runway debut with Fendi