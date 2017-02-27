Oscars 2017 John Legend, Chrissy Teigen are best dressed couple on the red carpet

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen on the Oscars 2017 red carpet play

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen on the Oscars 2017 red carpet

(Getty Images)

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen were easily the best dressed couple on the Oscars 2017 red carpet.

The loved up couple showed up in red carpet pieces not devoid of their usual PDA. Chrissy Teigen chose a stunning Zuhair Murad piece in white and gold dust embellishment featuring a crotch high slit and detailed gold bodice complete with a train.

Chrissy Teigen on the Oscars 2017 red carpet play

Chrissy Teigen on the Oscars 2017 red carpet

(Getty Images)

 

John Legend chose a dapper Gucci piece with black oxfords looking every inch dashing.

John Legend on the Oscars 2017 red carpet play

John Legend on the Oscars 2017 red carpet

(Getty Images)

The loved up duo easily won the best dressed couple on the red carpet.

