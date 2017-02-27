Oscars 2017 Best Dressed celebrities on the red carpet

The 2017 Oscars saw impressive designer looks on the red carpet, check the best dressed at the glamorous event.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Olivia Culpo in Marchesa at the 2017 Oscars play

Olivia Culpo in Marchesa at the 2017 Oscars

(E!)

The 2017 Oscars recorded a long list of best dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

The ladies and gents chose impressive looks for the glamorous 89th annual Academy Awards as majority turned heads in bold looks on the red carpet.

Janelle Monae in Ellie Saab for Oscars 2017 play

Janelle Monae in Ellie Saab for Oscars 2017

(E!)

 

Octavia Spencer  was a stunner in her feather detailed Marchesa dress frock, Janelle Monae threw down perfection in Ellie Saab, Jessica Biel was every inch a star in a gold Kaufman Franco piece.

Pharell Williams was every inch the best dressed gent in Chanel, Viola Davis stunned in a drop dead gorgeous red frock while Ava DuVernay in Ashi StudioTaraji P. Henson stepped out in Alberta Ferretti, Kirsten Dunst chose a top to toe black wearing a Dior piece.

Pharell Williams in Chanel at the 2017 Oscars play

Pharell Williams in Chanel at the 2017 Oscars

(E!)

 

John Legend also made best dressed in Gucci, Isabelle Huppert chose an ethereal Armani Privé look, Dakota Johnson made a case for Gucci in the lushest silk piece, Salma Hayek did McQueen and many more.

Ava DuVernay in Ashi Studio at the 2017 Oscars play

Ava DuVernay in Ashi Studio at the 2017 Oscars

(E!)

 

Check out some of the best dressed looks on the Oscars 2017 red carpet.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

