Oscars 2017 Best Dressed celebrities on the red carpet

The 2017 Oscars recorded a long list of best dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

The ladies and gents chose impressive looks for the glamorous 89th annual Academy Awards as majority turned heads in bold looks on the red carpet.

ALSO READ: All the photos from the Oscars 2017 red carpet

Octavia Spencer was a stunner in her feather detailed Marchesa dress frock, Janelle Monae threw down perfection in Ellie Saab, Jessica Biel was every inch a star in a gold Kaufman Franco piece.

Pharell Williams was every inch the best dressed gent in Chanel, Viola Davis stunned in a drop dead gorgeous red frock while Ava DuVernay in Ashi Studio. Taraji P. Henson stepped out in Alberta Ferretti, Kirsten Dunst chose a top to toe black wearing a Dior piece.

ALSO READ: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen are best dressed couple on the red carpet

John Legend also made best dressed in Gucci, Isabelle Huppert chose an ethereal Armani Privé look, Dakota Johnson made a case for Gucci in the lushest silk piece, Salma Hayek did McQueen and many more.

Check out some of the best dressed looks on the Oscars 2017 red carpet.