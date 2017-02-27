Oscars 2017 All the photos from the red carpet

The 89th annual Academy Awards ( Oscars 2017 ) held at the Dolby Theatre Sunday 26th February (early hours of Monday 27th February-CAT) and the stars dazzled on the red carpet.

Taraji P Henson made a statement in Alberta Ferretti, Chrissy Teigen chose a stunning Zuhair Murad piece while hubby John Legend was dashing in Gucci.

Giuliana Rancic was all sorts of stunning in a Grecian themed look from Georges Chakra, Ruth Negga went with a gorgeous Valentino piece.

Olivia Gulpo does a refreshingly grown up look from Marchesa while Sofia chose a tiered white and gold embellished tulle bustier look.

Cynthia Erivo was floral goodness in a floor length thin strap gown and more stars showed off daring looks on the red carpet.

See all the looks you missed on the red carpet.

Credits:

E!, Getty Images, Dailymail, Instagram