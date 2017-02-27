Oscars 2017 All the photos from the red carpet

Top celebrities set the red carpet on glam fire in designer frocks at the 2017 Oscars, see all the looks the stars rocked...
Taraji P Henson made a statement in Alberta Ferretti, Chrissy Teigen chose a stunning Zuhair Murad piece while hubby John Legend was dashing in Gucci.
Giuliana Rancic was all sorts of stunning in a Grecian themed look from Georges Chakra, Ruth Negga went with a gorgeous Valentino piece.
Olivia Gulpo does a refreshingly grown up look from Marchesa while Sofia chose a tiered white and gold embellished tulle bustier look.
Cynthia Erivo was floral goodness in a floor length thin strap gown and more stars showed off daring looks on the red carpet.
See all the looks you missed on the red carpet.
Credits:
E!, Getty Images, Dailymail, Instagram