Mode De Vie With Olamide Why Nigerian designers should have a diffusion line

A diffusion line is a secondary line created by high-end fashion brands.

The diffusion line also known as bridge line is created by fashion designers/brands for a separate line of merchandise that retails at lower prices. These range are usually separated from the brands' signature pieces as they come cheaper compared to the high end line.

Although more developed countries would rather not have one, a diffusion line looks like a sure way for the Nigerian designer to make actual sales (to keep the business running).

Top Nigerian fashion designers/brands have high-end line that caters to the 'target' individual but this hasn't translated into impressive sales for the Nigerian creative designer who would rather sell more.

While there's no disputing brands have their target clients not many of them will snag up pieces 'like that' or often and to be honest a lot of these items are borrowed (pulled by stylists), gifted (especially to celebrities) more than sold.

A top fashion designer told me a few months ago that people who know what (the amount of work) goes into her brand buy them while not disputing the low sales that comes with the 'high' price tag that comes with each high-end piece (while this pricing is arguably a result of factors and cost of production they shouldn't get in the way of turning creative work into actual sale).

A diffusion line is profitable for luxury brands because it comes more affordable for the masses there's high chance (always) of more sales which can then be ploughed back into the business.

In more developed countries a lot of the high end brands actually sell. Dolce & Gabbana discontinued their more affordable line a while back and Marc Jacobs' Marc by Marc Jacobs line shut down production! British designer Victoria Beckham's affordable line was also discontinued amongst other brands.

There would be arguments for diffusion lines to totally hit the shutters but this is Nigeria- and as sad as that sounds, it's the reality at the moment but hopefully not for long!

Of course there's no disputing the presence of expensive ready-to-wear pieces that are worth every naira but the diffusion line comes in to serve the masses targeted by these brands to help grow the business.

Tiffany Amber had a diffusion line; TAN by Tiffany Amber which I think should be revived, Lisa Folawiyo has J.Label which she mentioned is about to start off production again (she actually just shared a peek at the collection in the works via InstaStory).

Ayo Van Elmar has teased her diffusion line; Helen Gina Pradersen and hopefully more brands will do same.

The diffusion line is essentially to cater to more people and make money it's the reason the more affordable 'fashion brands' around seem to be making all the money with the amount of clients that patronize them on a daily basis because of the affordable pieces they make at way reasonable prices.

There's a need to be met and this can only happen with a diffusion line. Yes, not every designer caters to everyone but a diffusion line doesn't even have to bear similar designs, statement etc with the high-end line.