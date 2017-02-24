Fendi's Fall 2017 R-T-W presentation featured an 18-yr old Nigerian model; Elizabeth Ayodele who made her runway
Making a case for vibrant knee high boots and timeless handbags, the pieces off the Fendi Fall 2017 R-T-W collection comes uncluttered, clean and very grown up timeless.
1925, the year Fendi appeared as Roman numeral details on cuffs and belts featured along with elegant looks in the collection. Karl Lagerfeld who reportedly spoke glowingly about creating the collection got inspiration from Rome.
Models sashayed in over the knee boots in “sealing-wax red” with leather coats, fur, bold bags were highlights of the raved presentation.