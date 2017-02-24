Milan Fashion Week See Fendi's Fall 2017 R-T-W presentation

Fendi's Fall 2017 R-T-W presentation featured an 18-yr old Nigerian model; Elizabeth Ayodele who made her runway

Fendi presents Fall 2017 R-T-W Collection play

Fendi presents Fall 2017 R-T-W Collection

(Vogue)

Elizabeth Ayodele 18-yr old Nigerian makes international runway debut with Fendi
Fendi showcases Fall 2017 Ready-To-Wear Collection at the Milan Fashion Week and the presentation was impressive.

Making a case for vibrant knee high boots and timeless handbags, the pieces off the Fendi Fall 2017 R-T-W collection comes uncluttered, clean and very grown up timeless.

1925, the year Fendi appeared as Roman numeral details on cuffs and belts featured along with elegant looks in the collection. Karl Lagerfeld who reportedly spoke glowingly about creating the collection got inspiration from Rome.

Karl Lagerfeld play

Karl Lagerfeld takes a bow at the Fendi Fall 2017 R-T-W presentation

(Vogue)

 

Models sashayed in over the knee boots in “sealing-wax red”  with leather coats, fur, bold bags were highlights of the raved presentation.

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

