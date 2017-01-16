Milan Fashion Week Men's 2016 Davidson Obennebo makes international runway debut; opens for Versace

Elite Model Look World 2016 winner Davidson Obennebo makes international runway debut opening and closing for Versace at the Milan Fashion Week Men's!

The Nigerian model signed to BETH Models who emerged winner at the EMLN 2016 competition made the first black in over 30 years to also win the EMLW competition and for his first ever debut, he opened the show for Versace on January 14th 2016 at the Milan Fashion Week Men's.

Obennebo who won to rave reviews is already reported to be one of Donatella Versace's favourite models of the season!

He opened wearing a solid chequered mac from the brand's Autumn/Winter 2017 Menswear Collection closing with a wet leather look from the same collection.

Davidson Obennebo won the Elite Model Look finals at a grand event held in Lisbon on 23rd November 2016.

