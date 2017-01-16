Milan Fashion Week Men's 2016 Davidson Obennebo makes international runway debut; opens for Versace

BETH Model's Davidson Obennebo opens & closes for Versace at the Milan Fashion Week Men's!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Davidson Obennebo play

EMLW 2016 winner; winner Davidson Obennebo opens for Versace

(Milano Moda Uomo)

Elite Model Look World 2016 EMLN Winner Davidson Obennebo emerges 1st black winner
How To Become A Model The perfect guide to becoming highly sought after
Elite Model Look Nigeria 2016 Omoh Momoh, Davidson Obennebo emerge winners at the finale
Elite Model Look Nigeria 2016 Meet the 20 finalists for this year's edition set for Oct. 1st
Elite Model Look Nigeria 2016 See finalists showcasing talents, more activities as they enter bootcamp
Elite Model Look Nigeria 2016 Modeling competition’s grand finale set for Oct. 1
Elite Model Look Nigeria 2016 Finalists meet Opeyemi Awoyemi, try makeup challenge at bootcamp
Kendall Jenner Supermodel is the face on Vogue Australia Cover

Elite Model Look World 2016 winner Davidson Obennebo  makes international runway debut opening and closing for Versace at the Milan Fashion Week Men's!

The Nigerian model signed to BETH Models who emerged winner at the EMLN 2016 competition made the first black in over 30 years to also win the EMLW competition and for his first ever debut, he opened the show for Versace on January 14th 2016 at the Milan Fashion Week Men's.

ALSO READ: EMLN Winner Davidson Obennebo emerges 1st black winner

Davidson Obennebo play

EMLW 2016 winner; winner Davidson Obennebo opens for Versace

(Milano Moda Uomo)

 

Obennebo who won to rave reviews is already reported to be one of Donatella Versace's favourite models of the season!

He opened wearing a solid chequered  mac from the brand's Autumn/Winter 2017 Menswear Collection closing with a wet leather look from the same collection.

ALSO READ: Omoh Momoh, Davidson Obennebo emerge winners at the EMLN 2016 finale

Davidson Obennebo play

EMLW 2016 winner; Davidson Obennebo closes for Versace

(Milano Moda Uomo)

 

Davidson Obennebo won the Elite Model Look finals at a grand event held in Lisbon on 23rd November 2016.

Photo Credits:

Milano Moda Uomo

Image

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lookbook RuvaAfricWear taps Chuey Chu for Men's R-T-W Collectionbullet
2 Ankara Styles 12 short skirts styles to ownbullet
3 Miss Nnewi Beauty Pageant 2016 All contestants get disqualified in a...bullet

Fashion

The Mary Closet
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Emmy Collins London 'Londres' Collection
Lookbook Emmy Collins London makes a case for the well dressed gentleman with 'Londres' Collection
Vimbai Mutinhiri
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Gbenga Artsmith 'Black Magic' Collection
Lookbook Gbenga Artsmith makes a show of Avant Garde Pieces for 'Black Magic' Collection