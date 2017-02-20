Mercy Johnson Nollywood actress, hubby cover Media Room Hub Magazine

Mercy Johnson and husband Prince Odi Okojie turn up the heat for the cover of Media Room Hub.

Mercy Johnson and husband Prince Odi Okojie turns up the heat for the cover of Media Room Hub.

The Nollywood actress and her husband chose bold pieces for the debut cover of the e-magazine/entertainment website recently launched by popular journalist Azuka Ogujiuba.

The debut issue features an in-depth interview with the actress and her husband who shares details about their marriage and how it's been able to stay strong.

play Mercy Johnson looking super stylish (Media Hub Room)

 

Mercy Johnson chose a body grazing, embellished flared arm detailed red floor length piece for the cover while her husband chose a black suit with  a hint of red with accessories wrapped in a subtle embrace red balloons in tow for the cover.

In the spread, the actress chose a monochrome jumpsuit with cape details, soft smoky eyes and red lips with hair laid in a slick centerpart.

See more photos and the full interview on mediaroomhub.com

Credits

Photography: Bamiyo Emina

Outfits: Enthyst Fashion

Makeup: Dave Sucre

Hair: Ferdinand Hair

Styling: Mo Ashy Styling

Graphic Designer: Poet mm Tobias

Creative Director: Azuka Ogujiuba | Mr D Bentley

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

