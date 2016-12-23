Home > Fashion >

Makida Moka :  Model releases stunning Christmas themed shoot

Popular model Makida Moka releases themed photoshoot just in time for the Christmas celebrations.

Makida Moka releases themed photoshoot just in time for the Christmas celebrations.

The popular model who shared the images via her Instagram page showed off her playful side, wrapped and rolled up in shiny silver and red festive decoration turned to a bandeau piece for the shoot.

play Makida Moka

 

She showed off her flawless skin in the shoot wearing a full head of tight curls, soft smokey eye makeup and light pink lips with reindeer headband as accessory for the look while choosing playful poses.

play Makida Moka

What do you think of the creative themed shoot?

Credits:

Photography: @awgzzz

Makeup: @leylarhcadne

Hair: @fjesam

