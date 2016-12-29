Lookbook :  Zinkata unveils 'Sartorial Festivities' edit with chic pieces

Zinkata heralds holiday in style with 'Sartorial Festivities' edit featuring fab pieces.

The womenswear retailer owned by top celebrity stylist and fashion curator Ezinne Chinkata brings together Nigerian fashion brands for a mix perfect for the season for the editorial.

Taking pieces off FIA, Abaya Lagos, Meena, Gozel Green, Omilua, Nkwo and more, the edit is a beautiful rich mix of made in Nigeria fashion styled in the chicest way ringing party perfect.

Asymmetric detail dresses, shifts, matching set in 'danshiki' style, bardot midis, cold shoulder offerings and more were featured in the edit filled with beautiful pieces.

All the pieces currently retail at the Zinkata store.

Credits:

Photography: Kola Oshalusi

Models: Beth Model Africa

Make-up: Mayowa @ArtistryByLisaa

Styling: Zinkata Styling