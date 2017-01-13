Lookbook RuvaAfricWear taps Chuey Chu for Men's R-T-W Collection

US based brand RuvaAfricWear shows off Afrocentric pieces for new Men's Ready-To-Wear Collection.

The brand; an online retailer found in 2015 known for specially curated African art and fashion pieces rolls out a collection nesting largely on African inspired aesthetics on modern styles.

'Kente' and Ankara prints were infused on suits/jackets, shirts mixed with African prints, with details as stud buttons, print pocket squares and sleeve plackets.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the brand name the creative director Sylvester Ndhlovu reveals; “We chose Ruva or “Flower” because it symbolizes beauty, passion, humility, lasting friendship, compassion, fascination, thankfulness, royalty, and many others positive symbolisms we associate with Africa and our brand.

On Pulse's Chuey Chu’s selection as an African brand ambassador for Ruva "The photoshoot with Chuey was dope! We have had celebrities here in the USA wear RuvaAfricWear clothing, but to have Chuey wear our clothing it was refreshing and sort of a validation that the brand has made it. We have been building brand recognition in the USA and to have Chuey collaborate with us it will help us expand our market to Nigeria and the African continent. I have seen Chuey’s growth from his early foray into the entertainment sphere predating his return to Lagos, so working together on this collaboration was unreal and a proud moment for both of us. You always want to see your brother at the top, but to be at the top together is fantastic. Chuey is funny and he brought a lot of personality to the shoot, which was great because we captured some serious and very funny moments. The clothing also looked great on him right off the rack, looked very fitted and dapper. It was a perfect collaboration because, here is Chuey an African man or king with his crown wearing RuvaAfricWear, which embodies the essence of Africa with the use of African designs and prints.

Sylvester has huge aspirations for the brand from supplying RuvaAfricWear shirts and blazers to the African sports players and the coaching staff specifically in Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Cameroon and Ivory Coast in 2017. The ethos behind the brand is conveyed in its name; a combination of Ruva, Africa and Wear. Ruva being flower in Shona (Zimbabwe) is the name of the creative director’s 2nd daughter.

About RuvaAfricWear

The RuvaAfricWear clothing line is a hybrid between western and African styles with its emphasis on everyday functional clothing with added African flair. RuvaAfricWear allows people to embrace and celebrate African history and heritage through fashion.

Credits:

Photography- BobbiLe Ndiaye www.bobbilendiaye.com

Creative Direction- Wunmi Falade @omofals

www.ruvaafricwear.com