Lookbook P.O.C does minimalism, fine tailoring for A/W ’17 Collection

Menswear brand P.O.C employs minimalist designs and crisp tailoring for A/W 2017 collection debuted at 2016 LFDW.

P.O.C employs minimalism and crisp tailoring for A/W 2017 collection.

The collection; see review here first appeared at the 2016 Lagos Fashion & Design Week ditching the tunic trend the menswear brand was fast gaining reputation for taking on bolder, crisp and more detailed tailoring.

play P.O.C A/W ’17 Collection

The collection is presented with French models -who wear the pieces perfect- as muses. The styles are bolder and more daring (with the 'open vent' detailed piece remaining my personal favourite).

play P.O.C A/W ’17 Collection

"Since inception, the brand has defied gender stereotypes and blurred masculine lines with the use of his cuts and colours, urging men to try something new.

Inspired by movement and fluidity, the brand strays from the P.O.C. norm, Kaftans, with a stylish yet comfortable feel to it. Although inspired by colour, this brand plays mainly with prints and style.

play P.O.C A/W ’17 Collection

 

This collection urges men to step out of their comfort zone and go against the grain. With jumpsuits, open back shirts, embroidery and khaki, there’s something for everyone" P.O.C's creative director Papa Omisore quipped about the collection.

