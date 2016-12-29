Lookbook :  Micserah shows off modern trad styles with new collection

Micserah releases new collection just in time to celebrate the season.

The emerging fashion brand presents modern trad outfits for the man who loves to look stylish with the new collection. The pieces are done with high quality fabrics and ready to wear classic natives that work as well for the holidays.

"This Collection is a High End Luxury line of Natives perfect for every season" Creative Director of the Brand, Bolaji Adeniji says about the collection.

Credits:

Photography: Seun Badmus (@iamjubril)

Model: Seyi Olukowade Isaac (Sheyi_Izik)

Makeup: Victoria Peters (@dhaddys_girl)

Styling & Direction: Aina Fayosola (Fayo_ths) for Sheels Urbane.