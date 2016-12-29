Home > Fashion >

Lookbook :  Micserah shows off modern trad styles with new collection

Lookbook Micserah shows off modern trad styles with new collection

Emerging fashion brand; Micserah releases new collection just in time to celebrate the season...

  • Published:

Lookbook Zinkata unveils 'Sartorial Festivities' edit with chic pieces
Lookbook Ejiro Amos Tafiri 'Stained Glass' Collection is everything BREATHTAKING
Lookbook Squizers Creations debuts A3 by Squizers S/S 2017 Collection
Lookbook Weizdhurm Franklyn's 'Gambu' collection makes grand flirty statement
Lookbook Omowunmi Akinnfesi's 'Omowunmi' rings in holiday season with vibrant R-T-W Collection
Lookbook Adesua Etomi fronts chic Wana Sambo 2017 Holiday Collection
Lookbook Amarelis' S/S 2017 Capsule collection 'Talia's Tale' is chic paradise
Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Micserah releases new collection just in time to celebrate the season.

The emerging fashion brand presents modern trad outfits for the man who loves to look stylish with the new collection. The pieces are done with high quality fabrics and ready to wear classic natives that work as well for the holidays.

play Micserah Festive Collection

 

"This Collection is a High End Luxury line of Natives perfect for every season" Creative Director of the Brand, Bolaji Adeniji says about the collection.

play Micserah Festive Collection

 

Credits:

Photography: Seun Badmus (@iamjubril)

Model: Seyi Olukowade Isaac (Sheyi_Izik)

Makeup: Victoria Peters (@dhaddys_girl)

Styling & Direction: Aina Fayosola (Fayo_ths) for Sheels Urbane.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Juliet Ibrahim Ghanaian actress goes glam in new festive photosbullet
2 Lookbook Ejiro Amos Tafiri 'Stained Glass' Collection is everything...bullet
3 Pastor E.A Adeboye Check out RCCG general overseer's iconic portraitbullet

Fashion

Zinkata 'Sartorial Festivities' edit
Lookbook Zinkata unveils 'Sartorial Festivities' edit with chic pieces
Ene Maya
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Squizers Creations' A3 by Squizers S/S 2017 Collection
Lookbook Squizers Creations debuts A3 by Squizers S/S 2017 Collection
Ranti Onayemi-Blanchard
Pulse Style Outfit of the day