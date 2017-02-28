Lookbook Lanre Da Silva Ajayi explores artsy imagery for S/S 2017 'Artistic Statement' Collection

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi does timeless artsy pieces for Spring/Summer 2017 Collection tagged 'Artistic Statement'.

The collection debuted at the Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2016, the collection is heavily influenced by the designer's love for art choosing to explore an artistic imagery through fashion by collaborating with renowned artist; Ayoola Gbolahan.

The collection feature feminine, bold and edgy pieces in fabrics such as Silk, Velvet, Lace, Organza rich in details. Lanre challenges the discourse of wearable art; creating a story to the liberties of art and its multi faceted layers that in many ways resonates with the idea of a modern, sophisticated woman. Art and Fashion are successfully united in this collection with bold hand-painted images on solid colors.

"From the onset, I visualised an artistic imagery which prompted me to work alongside renowned artist Mr Ayoola Gbolahan who brought my creative thoughts to life. The beauty of imagination is limitless. I could see and analyse the feelings they would evoke in every woman. The feeling of not just pride alone but of strength and renowned dignity" creative director of the eponymous brand Lanre Da Silva Ajayi talks about the collection.

"Everything is a symbol with meanings. Images don't just appear in my work as random decorative patterns alone. There's a thought behind everything, a purpose to communicate" the talented artist, Ayoola who collaborated with the designer offered, according to him "everything is a language form to enhance or catalyse a discussion and to him fashion has never been more essential in creating a dialogue than now, right here, in this age in which we live in". ‎

Credits:

Photographer: Ademola Odusami @mr_laah

Models: Beth Models Africa @bethmodelafrica

Make Up: Zaron Cosmetics @zaroncosmestics

Styling/Art Direction: The Style Concierge @thestyle_concierge

Clothing: Lanre Da Silva Ajayi @lanredasilvajayi