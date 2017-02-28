Lookbook Lanre Da Silva Ajayi explores artsy imagery for S/S 2017 'Artistic Statement' Collection

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi does timeless artsy pieces for Spring/Summer 2017 Collection debuted at the 2016 LFDW

  • Published:
Lanre Da Silva Ajayi S/S 2017 'Artistic Statement' Collection play

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi S/S 2017 'Artistic Statement' Collection

Lookbook Muse Factory releases Spring/Summer 2017 Collection
Lookbook Femytoys releases Wet 17 Collection; 'Charcoal'
Lookbook Maju does beautiful pieces for Spring Edit just in time for Valentine's
Lookbook Review The Muse Factory's S/S 17 Collection heralds her finally coming into her own
Lookbook Review Femytoys' Wet 17 Charcoal Collection is an ode to fine blend
Lookbook Bibisquintessence taps Beverly Osu for 'Northern Lagos' Kaftan Collection
Lookbook Amede does signature flowy details, vibrant tie-dye for S/S '17 Collection
Lookbook Mademoiselle debuts with 'Bold & Beautiful' Collection
Mode De Vie With Olamide Why Nigerian designers should have a diffusion line
Milan Fashion Week See Fendi's Fall 2017 R-T-W presentation

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi does timeless artsy pieces for Spring/Summer 2017 Collection tagged 'Artistic Statement'.

The collection debuted at the Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2016, the collection is heavily influenced by the designer's love for art choosing to explore an artistic imagery through fashion by collaborating with renowned artist; Ayoola Gbolahan.

ALSO READ: Lanre Da Silva Ajayi's "Artistic Statement" collection at LFDW 2016

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi S/S 2017 'Artistic Statement' Collection play

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi S/S 2017 'Artistic Statement' Collection

 

The collection feature feminine, bold and edgy pieces in fabrics such as Silk, Velvet, Lace, Organza rich in details. Lanre challenges the discourse of wearable art; creating a story to the liberties of art and its multi faceted layers that in many ways resonates with the idea of a modern, sophisticated woman. Art and Fashion are successfully united in this collection with bold hand-painted images on solid colors.

"From the onset, I visualised an artistic imagery which prompted me to work alongside renowned artist Mr  Ayoola Gbolahan who brought my creative thoughts to life. The beauty of imagination is limitless. I could see and analyse the feelings they would evoke in every woman. The feeling of not just pride alone but of strength and renowned dignity" creative director of the eponymous brand Lanre Da Silva Ajayi talks about the collection.

ALSO READ: Peep Lanre DaSilva Ajayi’s Collection for Dutch brand's 170th celebration

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi S/S 2017 'Artistic Statement' Collection play

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi S/S 2017 'Artistic Statement' Collection

 

"Everything is a symbol with meanings. Images don't just appear in my work as random decorative patterns alone. There's a thought behind everything, a purpose to communicate" the talented artist, Ayoola who collaborated with the designer offered, according to him "everything is a language form to enhance or catalyse a discussion and to him fashion has never been more essential in creating a dialogue than now, right here, in this age in which we live in". ‎

Credits:

Photographer: Ademola Odusami @mr_laah

Models: Beth Models Africa @bethmodelafrica

Make Up: Zaron Cosmetics @zaroncosmestics

Styling/Art Direction: The Style Concierge @thestyle_concierge

Clothing: Lanre Da Silva Ajayi @lanredasilvajayi

Image

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Oscars 2017 Best Dressed celebrities on the red carpetbullet
2 Oscars 2017 Taraji P Henson makes a comeback on the red carpetbullet
3 Oscars 2017 1st look at bold celebrities' styles on the red carpetbullet

Fashion

Cee Classic
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Nominee for best actress in "Elle", Isabelle Huppert oozed glamour in her glittering long-sleeved, champagne floor-length Armani gown with a demure neckline
Oscars High style and politics on red carpet
Stella Uzo
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
At the 2017 Oscars
Oscars 2017 Worst Dressed on the red carpet