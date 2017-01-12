Lookbook Gbenga Artsmith makes a show of Avant Garde Pieces for 'Black Magic' Collection

Gbenga Artsmith takes on stunning avant Gard-ish pieces for a new collection tagged 'Black Magic'.

The Nigeria based jeweler known for stunning (jewelry) designs shows off statement jewelry pieces after a theme; 'New Africa' where he infused Ankara prints (into the designs). Muses were styled in a black scarf turban and matching body grazing bustier to amplify the statement jewelry pieces.

Corals, metals were intricately infused on gorgeous bib styles, body jewelry and more making the pieces stand out in the different styles they were crafted.

Themed "New Africa" the creative director; Gbenga Dada "shows the rich seam of African fashion through the use of Ankara print, intricate bead embellishment and corals against a backdrop of black costumes as black represents our peculiarity, power and beauty as a people" the brand says in a side note.

"Through the ingenious pieces, he has been able to enrapture every beholder in the magical beauty intrinsic to our identity as Africans. The collection features body necklaces, flamboyant bib neckpieces, neck motifs, and exclusive coral necklaces" the brand's rep revealed.

Credits:

Photography: @francislens

Model: @cynthia_diko

Makeup/headwrap: @bolams

Costume: @hadassahclothings and @abikeclothings

Jewelry/Styling: @gbengaartsmith