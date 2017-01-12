Lookbook Gbenga Artsmith makes a show of Avant Garde Pieces for 'Black Magic' Collection

Nigeria based jeweler; Gbenga Artsmith shows off stunning avant Gard-ish pieces for new collection; 'Black Magic'.

  • Published:
Image

Lookbook Ejiro Amos Tafiri 'Stained Glass' Collection is everything BREATHTAKING
Lookbook Mae Otti takes on chic power styles for S/S17 Collection
Lookbook P.O.C does minimalism, fine tailoring for A/W ’17 Collection
Lookbook Amarelis' S/S 2017 Capsule collection 'Talia's Tale' is chic paradise
Lookbook Omowunmi Akinnfesi's 'Omowunmi' rings in holiday season with vibrant R-T-W Collection
Lookbook Weizdhurm Franklyn's 'Gambu' collection makes grand flirty statement
Lookbook Lola Rae fronts MAJU's old Hollywood styled 'Luxe Edit'
Lookbook Introducing House Of CÀACUUN, see edgy 'being me' debut collection
Lookbook Giifash taps Eric Arubayi, Thelma Opara for 'Walkaholic' 2017 Collection
Lookbook Sissy Remi Aso Oke & Couture Accessories unveil 'Cultured Lady' collection

Gbenga Artsmith takes on stunning avant Gard-ish pieces for a new collection tagged 'Black Magic'.

The Nigeria based jeweler known for stunning (jewelry) designs shows off statement jewelry pieces after a theme; 'New Africa' where he infused Ankara prints (into the designs). Muses were styled in a black scarf turban and matching body grazing bustier to amplify the statement jewelry pieces.

ALSO READ: Ejiro Amos Tafiri 'Stained Glass' Collection is everything BREATHTAKING

play Gbenga Artsmith debuts 'Black Magic' Collection

 

Corals, metals were intricately infused on gorgeous bib styles, body jewelry and more making the pieces stand out in the different styles they were crafted.

Themed "New Africa" the creative director; Gbenga Dada "shows the rich seam of African fashion through the use of Ankara print, intricate bead embellishment and corals against a backdrop of black costumes as black represents our peculiarity, power and beauty as a people" the brand says in a side note.

ALSO READ: Mae Otti takes on chic power styles for S/S17 Collection

play Gbenga Artsmith debuts 'Black Magic' Collection

 

"Through the ingenious pieces, he has been able to enrapture every beholder in the magical beauty intrinsic to our identity as Africans. The collection features body necklaces, flamboyant bib neckpieces, neck motifs, and exclusive coral necklaces" the brand's rep revealed.

Credits:

Photography: @francislens

Model: @cynthia_diko

Makeup/headwrap: @bolams

Costume: @hadassahclothings and @abikeclothings

Jewelry/Styling: @gbengaartsmith

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Turban Style Scarf Learn how to tie the headwrap super chicbullet
2 Pyjamas Would you rock the sleepwear trend?bullet
3 Fashion Tips 10 wardrobe essentials for guysbullet

Fashion

Jadore Fashion
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Keke Olisemeka
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Northern Belle 'Nuanced' Collection
Lookbook Introducing Northern Belle, debuts 'Nuanced' Collection
Wardrope essentials for men
Fashion Tips 10 wardrobe essentials for guys