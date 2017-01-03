Lookbook FreshbyDotun unveils 2017 Collection 'Monotint'

Menswear fashion brand; FreshbyDotun unveils new collection for 2017 tagged 'Monotint'. Check out the designs...

FreshbyDotun unveils new collection for 2017 tagged 'Monotint'.

Making a show of geometry and monochrome, the menswear brand offers an array of form fitting pieces for the stylish modern trad loving man. Crafted simple but stylish, the styles are easy staple additions to a mans wardrobe.

FreshbyDotun 'Monotint' 2017 Collection play FreshbyDotun 'Monotint' 2017 Collection

 

Modern trad styles for men featuring patchwork designs, abstract zigzag print, colour block, motif, asymmetric and more statement details were done on tunics, shirt paired with matching bottoms and more were included in the collection.

"The uniquely sewn pieces themed 'Monotint' owing to its ordered way of creation are easy to wear, timelessly classy and can never go out of fashion" the brand says about the collection in a side note.

play FreshbyDotun 'Monotint' 2017 Collection

 

"There's a saying that goes 'in a world of black and white pictures, your true colour must still show. Black and white is simply basic, it brings out strength and confidence. hence, what you see is what you get, making it one of the greatest revolutions in fashion history" creative head; FreshbyDotun Adeyeye Adedotun revealed.

Credits:

Photographer: @theolivineng

Models: @iam_cloud9 @deoluofficial @everywhereomar @jiteypeters @freshbydotun

Stylist: Adedotun Adeyeye

Designer: @freshbydotun

Publicist: @moafricapr

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

