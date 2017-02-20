Lookbook Femytoys releases Wet 17 Collection; 'Charcoal'

Nigeria based menswear brand releases Wet 2017 Collection; Charcoal. Check out the offerings...

  • Published:
FemyToys Wet 17 'Charcoal' Collection play

FemyToys Wet 17 'Charcoal' Collection

Lookbook Maju does beautiful pieces for Spring Edit just in time for Valentine's
Lookbook Amede does signature flowy details, vibrant tie-dye for S/S '17 Collection
Lookbook Andrea Iyamah does bold prints for Swimwear Spring 2017
Lookbook Bibisquintessence taps Beverly Osu for 'Northern Lagos' Kaftan Collection
Lookbook Mademoiselle debuts with 'Bold & Beautiful' Collection
Lookbook Newcomer Lovelabel by Ife debuts 'Black Fusion' Collection
Lookbook Afriken By Nana unveils vibrant prints, hues for SS17 collection
Lookbook Newcomer Thalia Grace debuts with 'Anthea' Collection
New York Fashion Week Kanye West does minimal for Yeezy 5 presentation
New York fashion Week A/W17 Oscar De La Renta does stunning structured details for R-T-W Collection

Femytoys has released the lookbook for their Wet 2017 tagged 'Charcoal'.

Constructed on the premise of Process with a figurative adaptation that makes use of Symbolism, fast rising menswear label FemyToys has released its non-fictional narrative for the WET 17.

ALSO READ: Orange Culture debuts A/W'17 at London Fashion Week

FemyToys Wet 17 'Charcoal' Collection play

FemyToys Wet 17 'Charcoal' Collection

 

The young creative takes a retrospective dive into his career as a designer and relates it to the process of utilizing Charcoal to its fullest optimum. Taking into cognizance the label’s fancy for shapes, the collection features the impressive art of suiting that cuts across stately and stately casual construction of what is considered to be the pinnacle of menswear fashion.

With a cohesive colour transition soaked in a palette that mirrors its inspiration that ponders on the essence of refinement through experience, Femytoys uses Charcoal to tell its challenging history in this cutthroat business of fashion. According to its creative director, Femi Adeyemi.

ALSO READ: Amede does signature flowy details, vibrant tie-dye for S/S '17 Collection

FemyToys Wet 17 'Charcoal' Collection play

FemyToys Wet 17 'Charcoal' Collection

 

“Good or bad, Experience we have been made to believe is the best form of learning, Charcoal for me is the most plausible depiction of the human experience, in this case, My Experience

Credits:

Photography: Emmanuel Arewa for @SpotlightPI

Model: @KelvinGodson

Styling & Art Direction: Tosin Ogundadegbe for @TheStyleInfideL

Makeup: Thelma Uwadiale for @Beautybybellamere

Set Design: Emmanuel Arewa for Spotlight PI

Designer: Femi Adeyemi for @Femytoys

Publicist: @moafricapr

Image

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Terry Apala Hip Hop artiste releases fresh promo photosbullet
2 Serena Williams Tennis star goes topless for Sports Illustrated...bullet
3 Orange Culture Nigerian menswear brand debuts A/W'17 at London...bullet

Fashion

Akin Faminu
Akin Faminu Men's style enthusiast takes on slimfit denim, velvet & tassel loafers for men
Haniiiifa
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
A model walks the runway for the Marc Jacobs collection during New York Fashion Week on February 16, 2017, in New York City
New York Fashion Week Marc Jacobs rewrites runway rules with hip hop finale
Marc Jacobs Fall 2017 R-T-W Collection
New York Fashion Week 5 things from raved grand Marc Jacobs' showcase