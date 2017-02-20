Lookbook Femytoys releases Wet 17 Collection; 'Charcoal'

Femytoys has released the lookbook for their Wet 2017 tagged 'Charcoal'.

Constructed on the premise of Process with a figurative adaptation that makes use of Symbolism, fast rising menswear label FemyToys has released its non-fictional narrative for the WET 17.

ALSO READ: Orange Culture debuts A/W'17 at London Fashion Week

The young creative takes a retrospective dive into his career as a designer and relates it to the process of utilizing Charcoal to its fullest optimum. Taking into cognizance the label’s fancy for shapes, the collection features the impressive art of suiting that cuts across stately and stately casual construction of what is considered to be the pinnacle of menswear fashion.

With a cohesive colour transition soaked in a palette that mirrors its inspiration that ponders on the essence of refinement through experience, Femytoys uses Charcoal to tell its challenging history in this cutthroat business of fashion. According to its creative director, Femi Adeyemi.

ALSO READ: Amede does signature flowy details, vibrant tie-dye for S/S '17 Collection

“Good or bad, Experience we have been made to believe is the best form of learning, Charcoal for me is the most plausible depiction of the human experience, in this case, My Experience”

Credits:

Photography: Emmanuel Arewa for @SpotlightPI

Model: @KelvinGodson

Styling & Art Direction: Tosin Ogundadegbe for @TheStyleInfideL

Makeup: Thelma Uwadiale for @Beautybybellamere

Set Design: Emmanuel Arewa for Spotlight PI

Designer: Femi Adeyemi for @Femytoys

Publicist: @moafricapr