Lookbook Emmy Collins London makes a case for the well dressed gentleman with 'Londres' Collection

Emmy Collins London shows off bold, vibrant, well tailored pieces for new collection tagged 'Londres'.

The Nigerian owned London based brand makes a case for the perfectly put together gentleman who dictates his own premium and timeless style. Raved as never in trend and never out of trend, the brand employs rich and vibrant aesthetics for the collection.

The brand's signature perfectly tailored shirts were presented colourful, in solid prints in cotton crafted for the Emmy Collins London man.

"The "Londres" collection is predominantly about playing with colors, solids and prints. Not being one to take the safe route towards designing, Emmy decided to go contrary to conventional wisdom in style and fashion once again. This time, in his belief that, if the aesthetics were right, anything can be paired with anything else nowadays, he opted to clash diverse shades and sizes of neon colored polka dots fabrics against each other. He also contrasted solid cottons against several print fabrics. Trust Emmy Collins London to put such a unique spin on working with polka dots" the brand offered in a side note.

"I always keep my eyes and ears on what my contemporaries across the globe are doing and then bend over backwards to stay as far away as possible from them. It is absolutely imperative that I retain the originality which our fans associate with the brand. It has never been just about commercial success. It is my ardent belief that any designer worth his or her salt must be able to strike a healthy balance between commercial success, originality, details and tailoring quality. You can`t have one without the other. Frankly, this the "Londres" is like a test collection but nonetheless I`m proud of the quality of stitching and aesthetics we achieved with it. I’m absolutely excited about more ideas in the pipeline for us" creative director of the eponymous brand Emmy Collins shares about the collection.

The Queens Guards print shirt in the collection is done in celebration of London as a creative hub, though subtle but in the collection, two shades of one fabric design were used to achieve the quirkiness and originality the Emmy Collins brand represents.

This collection- its finesse, the simplicity yet mastery of tailoring and every pleasing aesthetics on each piece- makes me so HAPPY! Emmy Collins still got it!

