Lookbook :  Ejiro Amos Tafiri 'Stained Glass' Collection is everything BREATHTAKING

Ejiro Amos Tafiri releases her 'Stained Glass' Collection and the pieces will blow your mind away.

The womenswear brand (who had an eventful year with amazing showcases at foremost fashion weeks) finally releases the Spring/Summer 2016 collection which debuted at the 2015 Lagos Fashion & Design Week raking in rave reviews already.

Inspired by the stained glass windows of Catholic Cathedrals and the traditional dress styles of Fathers, Reverend Sisters, Monks and Altar Boys. The collection was presented complete with incense in a dramatic procession at LFDW features a rich mix of stunning colours and dramatic motifs.

With a sturdy mind blowing Cathedral backdrop, models presented the stunning designs from the collection with the Ejiro Amos Tafiri signature drapery, intricate detailing and more featured on each piece.

Hand painted laces, printed silks and chiffon, crepe and more were crafted in tiered ruffle detailed dresses, waterfall bandeau dress, flattering cut out detailed floor length numbers, trumpet hem dresses and more pretty meets feminine meets classic pieces.

Whites, purples, cream, powder blue, lilac were made up some of the hues that brought the stunning pieces to life! With EAT, there's always something new, fresh, exciting albeit timeless to look forward to!

Credits:

Photography: Emmanuel Oyeleke

Styling: Ify Oyindo/ IOLA

Art direction: Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, Emmanuel Oyeleke