Lookbook Bibisquintessence taps Beverly Osu for 'Northern Lagos' Kaftan Collection

Beverly Osu joins Maria Nepembe and Antonia Shinana for Bibisquintessence's new Kaftan Collection...

  • Published:
Bibisquintessence releases 'Northern Lagos' Kaftan Collection play

Bibisquintessence releases 'Northern Lagos' Kaftan Collection

Nigerian Designers 5 brands' pieces to own as trendy staples for work
Taje Prest TV host launches footwear line with 'Color Me Taje' campaign
Lookbook Amede does signature flowy details, vibrant tie-dye for S/S '17 Collection
Lookbook Mademoiselle debuts with 'Bold & Beautiful' Collection
Lookbook Newcomer Thalia Grace debuts with 'Anthea' Collection
Lookbook Zii does vibrant hues, chic sets for 'Reina' Collection
Mode De Vie With Olamide 5 things Nigerian designers are getting wrong in their presentation [Pt. 2]
Lookbook Afriken By Nana unveils vibrant prints, hues for SS17 collection
Lookbook Andrea Iyamah does bold prints for Swimwear Spring 2017
Lookbook IAMISIGO does S/S 2017 Collection inspired by The Itsekiri Omoko dance

Beverly Osu joins Maria Nepembe and Antonia Shinana for Bibisquintessence's Kaftan  Collection tagged 'NorthernLagos'.

The newcomer brand shows off an array of stunning kaftan with unique embellishments in the collection featuring different hues like cobalt blue, black, plum, pink, teal and more in modern styles.

ALSO READ: Mademoiselle debuts with 'Bold & Beautiful' Collection

Bibisquintessence releases 'Northern Lagos' Kaftan Collection play

Bibisquintessence releases 'Northern Lagos' Kaftan Collection
 

The Kaftans feature drapery that flatters the modern woman in one-piece cuts, jumpsuits, form flattering styles and more done kaftan style with each carrying stunning embellishment/appliqué detail.

"The collection is inspired by the thread that explores an aspect of culture in a stylish way. The variety of colors in the long loose dresses which are very  feminine, comfortable and easy to wear comes in different cuts and fabrics to flatter every shape. It’s modest yet fashionable!" the brand's creative director Bibi Adeyemi offers.

ALSO READ: Amede does signature flowy details, vibrant tie-dye for S/S '17 Collection

Bibisquintessence releases 'Northern Lagos' Kaftan Collection play

Bibisquintessence releases 'Northern Lagos' Kaftan Collection

 

"The kaftan is a great addition to your wardrobe, whether you stick with a safe cotton or you go for the more vibrant colours and fabrics, the collection is sure to please, and every lady should own one" Adeyemi speaks about the collection.

Credits: 

Photography: @ayoalasi

Models: @beverlyosu  @marianepembe @antoniashinana

MUA: @beautydashmakeovers @lacici_

Creative Director and Stylist: @bibisquintessence

Publicist: @moafricapr

Image

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 iLLbliss Veteran rapper does urban cool in new photosbullet
2 Taje Prest TV host launches footwear line with 'Color Me Taje' campaignbullet
3 Grammys 2017 What will the stars wear this year?bullet

Fashion

Seyi Famuyiwa
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Jadore Fashion
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Amede 'Born Free' S/S '17 Collection
Lookbook Amede does signature flowy details, vibrant tie-dye for S/S '17 Collection
Mademoiselle debuts 'Bold & Beautiful' Collection
Lookbook Mademoiselle debuts with 'Bold & Beautiful' Collection