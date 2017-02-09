Lookbook Bibisquintessence taps Beverly Osu for 'Northern Lagos' Kaftan Collection

Beverly Osu joins Maria Nepembe and Antonia Shinana for Bibisquintessence's Kaftan Collection tagged 'NorthernLagos'.

The newcomer brand shows off an array of stunning kaftan with unique embellishments in the collection featuring different hues like cobalt blue, black, plum, pink, teal and more in modern styles.

The Kaftans feature drapery that flatters the modern woman in one-piece cuts, jumpsuits, form flattering styles and more done kaftan style with each carrying stunning embellishment/appliqué detail.

"The collection is inspired by the thread that explores an aspect of culture in a stylish way. The variety of colors in the long loose dresses which are very feminine, comfortable and easy to wear comes in different cuts and fabrics to flatter every shape. It’s modest yet fashionable!" the brand's creative director Bibi Adeyemi offers.

"The kaftan is a great addition to your wardrobe, whether you stick with a safe cotton or you go for the more vibrant colours and fabrics, the collection is sure to please, and every lady should own one" Adeyemi speaks about the collection.

Credits:

Photography: @ayoalasi

Models: @beverlyosu @marianepembe @antoniashinana

MUA: @beautydashmakeovers @lacici_

Creative Director and Stylist: @bibisquintessence

Publicist: @moafricapr