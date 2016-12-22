Lookbook :  Amarelis' S/S 2017 Capsule collection 'Talia's Tale' is chic paradise

Amarelis remembers Talia Joy Castellano with new Spring/Summer 2017 capsule collection tagged 'Talia's Tale'

Named after Talia Joy Castellano an internet sensation; a Youtube makeup vlogger who passed away after a brave battle with cancer in July 2013 a month before she turned 14! The pieces are dreamy and subtle all at the same time.

Amarelis told an eternally stylish tale the late Talia embodied with the new collection inspired by her beautiful soul (despite her battle with two different types of cancer she was always happy, positive and full of life). The models were styled complete with Talia's signature shave.

The womenswear brand made a show of dreamy meets chic meets elegant meet simple pieces for the collection that comes just in time for the holidays.

Asymmetric shoulder dresses with cutouts, bardot dresses with peplum hem presented with embellishments, floral pieces with delicate flirty cutouts, trapeze crop tops over flared pants, skirts, floor length and midi embellished offerings all made the collection.

Unique dresses with details, inserts, colour blocked patches, kimono wraps and more stunning designs were featured in the new collection that easily floors the brand's last collection!

Taking on trendy bits like bardot, cutouts, clean slits, chic patchwork designs, asymmetric details and more so every style lover has one favourite or the other. The collection made its debut in October 2016 at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week in Ghana.

The collection has also been reproduced for Ghana Fashion & Design Week 2016, Spice TV’s Runway Fiesta, DressMeOutlet Cocktails & Dresses 2016 within the short period it berthed.

The brand retained her simplicity, elegance, flirty feminine chic play on silhouettes and an exciting rich mix of colours.

"Inspired by the strength of Talia Joy Castellano (August 18, 1999 - July 16, 2013), the collection will get you excited for the season ahead as the range features cut-outs, asymmetrical hems, clean silhouettes and a palette of colors which will work wonders in adding a touch of freshness to your 2017 wardrobe" creative director of Amarelis, Lara Cole quipped about the collection.

Amarelis definitely raises the ante with 'Talia's Tale'.

Credits:

Photography: Joseph Elliot (@Ellisoft)

Models: Cherem Chukwuka (@Mz_Ivone) & Chebem Chukwuka (@_Vette_C)

Hair & Makeup: Temitope Onayemi (@Adella_Makeup)

Styling: Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong)

Visuals: D.E.E.V.A.S (@deevasworld)

Production & Creative Direction: D.E.E.V.A.S (@DeevasWorld)

Assistants: Sito Charles(iamc20) & Erezi Ebelu (@Erezi.Erezi)

Contact: Amarelisdesign@gmail.com