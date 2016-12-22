Lookbook :  Adesua Etomi fronts chic Wana Sambo 2017 Holiday Collection

Adesua Etomi makes the perfect poster girl for Wana Sambo's Holiday Edit.

The Nollywood actress is a real life Barbie in the chic offerings off the new collection she models for the womenswear brand. The 'Wedding Party' actress who was teased shortly before the collection was rolled out sports simple, sophisticated looks from the Holiday collection.

ALSO READ: Wana Sambo teases Adesua Etomi as face of new Holiday Collection

Sheer detailed dress mix, sheer bubble sleeve tops over trumpet hem skirts, matching sets with sheer arm details, matching set featuring loose top with shoulder cutouts over flared pants were amongst the clean pieces presented in the collection.

The brand only recently released an edit -#WSNollywoodEdit collaborating with actress Adunni Ade. Damilola Adegbite was the face of the last Holiday edit where she presented chic casual pieces for the brand around December 2015- January 2016.

ALSO READ: Adunni Ade fronts Wana Sambo's debut Nollywood themed edit

The brand also pioneered a #WSBloggerEdit where they collaborate with bloggers locally and internationally.

Credits:

Photography: Bernard Okulaja | @bernardokulaja

Model: Adesua Etomi | @adesuaetomi

Hair & Makeup: Dave Sucre | @davesucre

Art Direction: Wana Sambo | @wanabillionaire, Boluwatife Adedugbe | @sarah_adeb