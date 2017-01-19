Lagos Fashion & Design Week Imad Eduso, Emmy Kasbit, others emerge Fashion Focus finalists

LFDW unveils Imad Eduso, Emmy Kasbit Nigeria, Samuel Noon, Morafa and Mo Agusto as Fashion Focus finalists!.

Image

Lagos Fashion & Design Week unveils Imad Eduso, Emmy Kasbit Nigeria, Samuel Noon, Morafa and Mo Agusto as Fashion Focus finalists.

The five emerging Nigeria designers; Oluwadamilola Osude of Imad Eduso, Emmanuel Okoro of Emmy Kasbit Nigeria, Ntukokwu Obinna Samuel of Samuel Noon, Seun Morafa of Morafa and Motunrayo Agusto of Mo Agusto win a trip to the New York Fashion Week in September to watch the EDUN Spring 2018 collection amongst other prices.

LFDW Fashion Focus Finalists play

LFDW Fashion Focus Finalists; Imad Eduso, Emmy Kasbit Nigeria, Samuel Noon, Morafa and Mo Agusto

 

The Fashion Focus is the talent development platform of Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week done in partnership with the British Council.

"Through Fashion Focus, we are able to offer new and emerging players in the Nigeria fashion industry Nigeria access to training, education, mentorships, and opportunities for capacity building, with the culmination of the programme being the presentation of the selected participants’ work to a large national and international target audience for the purpose of facilitating commerce and ultimately growing the Nigerian economy" the LFDW team commented in a statement announcing the finalists.

The finalists also get AFF x Prosperous World 2017 international fellowship, trainings and mentorship programmes and more.

