Juliet Ibrahim :  Ghanaian actress goes glam in new festive photos

Juliet Ibrahim Ghanaian actress goes glam in new festive photos

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim shows off glam looks in new photos, check out her style statement...

Juliet Ibrahim shows off glam looks in new photos she has released.

The Ghanaian actress chose a glam beaded top over white skirt showed off her enviable shape in the look curated for her by popular stylist; Jeremiah Ogbodo of Swanky Jerry.

play Juliet Ibrahim

She chose the glam blue beaded look with blue statement earrings and blue shoes for a vibrant effect while serving up poses in the look she obviously loves and playing an adorable Santa Claus while at it.

play Juliet Ibrahim

 

Are you loving her style?

Stylist:@swankyjerry

Makeup: @sutchay

Hair: @veebeezofficial

