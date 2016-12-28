Juliet Ibrahim :  Ghanaian actress goes glam in new festive photos

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim shows off glam looks in new photos, check out her style statement...
The Ghanaian actress chose a glam beaded top over white skirt showed off her enviable shape in the look curated for her by popular stylist; Jeremiah Ogbodo of Swanky Jerry.
She chose the glam blue beaded look with blue statement earrings and blue shoes for a vibrant effect while serving up poses in the look she obviously loves and playing an adorable Santa Claus while at it.
Are you loving her style?
Credits:
Stylist:@swankyjerry
Makeup: @sutchay
Hair: @veebeezofficial
