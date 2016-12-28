Juliet Ibrahim :  Ghanaian actress goes glam in new festive photos

Juliet Ibrahim shows off glam looks in new photos she has released.

The Ghanaian actress chose a glam beaded top over white skirt showed off her enviable shape in the look curated for her by popular stylist; Jeremiah Ogbodo of Swanky Jerry.

She chose the glam blue beaded look with blue statement earrings and blue shoes for a vibrant effect while serving up poses in the look she obviously loves and playing an adorable Santa Claus while at it.

Are you loving her style?

Credits:

Stylist:@swankyjerry

Makeup: @sutchay

Hair: @veebeezofficial