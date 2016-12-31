Jidenna and Uju Marshall made a sexy duo for the cover of StyleMania Magazine‘s “About 2016” issue.

The pair looked casual but oozed sex appeal for the piece which focused on a grand summary of what 2016 had to offer.

A quote from the publication reads,

"2016 is not over yet. We have carefully curated the events, individuals and sectors of the economy that made a remarkable impact. This edition is a good summary of how connected popular culture is with governance.

"This edition is also an ode to Nigerian designers and the fashion industry. As we celebrate the superlative few in various sectors with world-class portraits, we hope this encourages us all to put in the work to better ourselves and in turn serve a greater purpose.

"On the cover is Jidenna and Supermodel Uju Marshall. They share ideals we believe is the future of role modelling in Nigeria."

See other pieces from the publication above.