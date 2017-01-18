House Of Maliq Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Tania Omotayo go dramatic for unconventional cover shoot

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha wears 'branches', Tania Omotayo gets a 'roach patch' for House of Maliq Magazine Cover!

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha and Tania Omotayo are cover ladies for House of Maliq's ( attempt at) an Avant-Gardish cover.

The edition, the 2nd issue for January 2017 saw the actress (Akpotha) and celebrity (Omotayo) donning over the top looks for the feature.

Decked in a fruity branch head wrap, Akpotha wore a teal kaftan while posing albeit weirdly for the shoot while she was styled in peek-a-boo floor length with graphic floral stem complete with headwrap with feather details.

She chose a black bodysuit paired with flow-y cape in another shot with sensual smokey eye makeup and matte red lips.

Tania Omotayo wore her natural hair wearing sultry smokey eye makeup look with intense kohl with matte ebony lips showing off skin in cockroach perched on in a shot! She had a veiled face with a quick switch to pink lips retaining the sultry smokey eye look in another shot.

She donned a metallic gold kaftan cape in another shot while she chose a white tank paired with white tailored jacket in yet another.

Credits:

Photography –Studio24Nigeria

Styling- Malik Zenishia Zainab

Costumes- Enemaya Store

Makeup -Omalicha

Accessories– Enemaya Store

Creative Director- Malik Zenishia Zainab

Graphics by – Malik Zenishia Zainab