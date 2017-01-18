House Of Maliq Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Tania Omotayo go dramatic for unconventional cover shoot

  • Published: , Refreshed:

House of Maliq Fashion magazine needs to upgrade its cover game
Stephanie Coker TV personality covers TW magazine
Omoni Oboli, Tracy& Treasure Daniels Celebrities covers STUNNING House of Maliq magazine
Aneke Twins Twin Nollywood actors show off bold styles in new photos
Stephanie Coker, Ruth Kadiri Celebrities bare body in sexy cover for House of Maliq
Niniola, Vanessa Mdee Singers cover colourful VL Magazine June 2016 issue
Uche Jombo Rodriguez Actress plays with son on the last cover of Motherhood In-Style Magazine
Yemi Alade, Rechael Okonkwo, Swanky Jerry Celebrities are glamorous on cover of House of Maliq
Uche Jombo Actress, Bertha Amuga cover a stunning House of Maliq Magazine June issue
Kaffy Why is the famous dancer holding a chicken on this magazine cover?

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha wears 'branches', Tania Omotayo gets a 'roach patch' for House of Maliq Magazine Cover!

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha and Tania Omotayo are cover ladies for House of Maliq's ( attempt at) an Avant-Gardish cover.

The edition, the 2nd issue for January 2017 saw the actress (Akpotha) and celebrity (Omotayo) donning over the top looks for the feature.

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Tania Omotayo for House Of Maliq 2nd January issue play

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Tania Omotayo for House Of Maliq 2nd January issue

 

Decked in a fruity branch head wrap, Akpotha wore a teal kaftan while posing albeit weirdly for the shoot while she was styled in peek-a-boo floor length with graphic floral stem complete with headwrap with feather details.

She chose a black bodysuit paired with flow-y cape in another shot with sensual smokey eye makeup and matte red lips.

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha for House Of Maliq 2nd January issue play

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha for House Of Maliq 2nd January issue

 

Tania Omotayo wore her natural hair wearing sultry smokey eye makeup look  with intense kohl with matte ebony lips showing off skin in cockroach perched on in a shot! She had a veiled face with a quick switch to pink lips retaining the sultry smokey eye look in another shot.

She donned a metallic gold kaftan cape in another shot while she chose a white tank paired with white tailored jacket in yet another.

Credits:

Photography –Studio24Nigeria

Styling- Malik Zenishia Zainab

Costumes- Enemaya Store

Makeup -Omalicha

Accessories– Enemaya Store

Creative Director- Malik Zenishia Zainab

Graphics by – Malik Zenishia Zainab

Image

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lookbook YBNL's Viktoh fronts Veens Clothings 'Creative Man' 2017 Collectionbullet
2 Pulse Style Outfit of the daybullet
3 Pulse Style Outfit of the daybullet

Fashion

Seyi Famuyiwa
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Sophie Zinga 'Hibiscus' Collection
Lookbook Sophie Zinga does flirty feminine with 'Hibiscus' Collection
Moda By Ody 'IT Girls' ad campaign
Lookbook MODA BY ODY takes on bold hues, chic silhouettes for 'IT Girls' ad campaign
Davidson Obennebo
Milan Fashion Week Men's 2017 Davidson Obennebo makes international runway debut; opens for Versace