Home > Fashion >

Headies 2016 :  See all the bold looks on the red carpet

Headies 2016 See all the bold looks on the red carpet

Top celebrities brought on all the glam for the red carpet on the 22nd December 2016 for the annual Headies Awards.

  • Published:
Image

Pulse List 2016 Top 10 best dressed celebrities of 2016
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 makeup artists of the year
Pulse List 2016 Top 7 fashion brands of the year
Pulse List 2016 Top 9 fashion stylists of the year
Miss Nigeria 2016 Audition wraps for this year's edition
ELOY Awards 2016 Ayo Van Elmar shows chic, fierce pieces on the runway
House of Freeda AY, Uti Nwachukwu to host themed gala nite in Owerri this December
Miss Nigeria 2016 Organizers conclude auditions in Port Harcourt, Abuja, Enugu & Lagos
‘The Wedding Party’ Grand Premiere An experience worth reliving
Juliet Ibrahim Check out what actress wore to AMVCA2017 nominees announcement

Falz Da Bahd Guy, Adesua Etomi hosted the 2016 Headies last night 22nd December 2016 at the Eko Hotel & Suites with celebrities showing up in dazzling looks.

play DJ Cuppy at the Headies 2016

 

The annual music event saw celebrities in dazzling pieces on the red carpet showing off looks that lit up the carpet.

ALSO READ: Pulse List 2016- Top 10 best dressed celebrities of 2016

play Frank Donga at the Headies 2016

 

Faces at the event include OC Ukeje, Osagie Alonge, Linda Ejiofor, DJ Cuppy, Lolo Franka Donga, DJ Obi, Ric Hassani, Eva Alordiah, Doris Simeon, Adewale Ayuba, KCee, Salawa Abeni and more were in attendance.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Linda Ayade Cross River's first lady partners fashion designers in brand...bullet
2 Adesua Etomi Wana Sambo teases actress as face of new Holiday Collectionbullet
3 Miss Nigeria 2016 Chioma Obiadi emerges winnerbullet

Fashion

Ankara shorts
Ankara Styles 10 short looks to incorporate for a chic, modern look
Makida Moka
Makida Moka Model releases stunning Christmas themed shoot
Hanifa Abubakar
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Franca Sozzani
Franca Sozzani Fashion Icon/Vogue Italia E-I-C passes at 66