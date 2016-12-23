Headies 2016 :  See all the bold looks on the red carpet

Top celebrities brought on all the glam for the red carpet on the 22nd December 2016 for the annual Headies Awards.
The annual music event saw celebrities in dazzling pieces on the red carpet showing off looks that lit up the carpet.
Faces at the event include OC Ukeje, Osagie Alonge, Linda Ejiofor, DJ Cuppy, Lolo Franka Donga, DJ Obi, Ric Hassani, Eva Alordiah, Doris Simeon, Adewale Ayuba, KCee, Salawa Abeni and more were in attendance.
